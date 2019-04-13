Home Cities Hyderabad

Students confused over date of Inter results

With no clarification from TSBIE, students have been on tenterhooks, especially since the exam both commenced and concluded, in both AP and TS, on the same dates. 

Published: 13th April 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Exam, Examination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) clarified that it is yet to finalise the date for the results of first and second-year Intermediate Public Examination (IPE), the IPE results were out in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, on Friday. Ever since social media is abuzz with reports that TSBIE will be releasing the results on Saturday. With no clarification from TSBIE, students have been on tenterhooks, especially since the exam both commenced and concluded, in both AP and TS, on the same dates. 

An official told Express that TSBIE is not in a position to release the results before 15 April. “Mostly likely results will be announced between April 15 and 20. We are aware that several fake news stories are doing rounds on social media and have urged students not to fall for them,” the official said. TSBIE secretary A Ashok, however, did not respond to any of the calls sent by Express. 

P Madhusudhan Reddy, president of Government Intermediate Colleges Association said that delay in results will put those appearing for supplementary exams in disadvantage as AP has announced the day to commence supplementaries on May 14. TSBIE will follow the same date as it follows the same syllabus. This year, the IPE has been ridden with issues ever since registrations began. “They miserably failed in capturing exam fee particulars of students, made errors in question papers and now can’t release results on time,” said a teacher.

