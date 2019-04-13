Home Cities Hyderabad

With love and spice from Morocco

Moroccan cuisine has the right blend of spices and mystique to tantalise Indian taste buds.

Published: 13th April 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Moroccan cuisine has the right blend of spices and mystique to tantalise Indian taste buds. At the Moroccan Food Festival at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, chef Oumaima Bejja from the Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre, and Gaurav Malhotra, executive chef at Novotel, have presented some signature dishes of the country.

The meal started with a bread platter that had pita bread, and the crispy Lavash bread. The platter was served with green olives stuffed with almonds, a creamy hummus and feta cheese in virgin olive oil. The bread and cheese combination was my favourite, and despite the oil, it was light on the stomach.There was an array of salads to choose from - Salata Fattoush (veg salad made from Arabic croutons), Salata Babaganoush (grilled eggplant, yoghurt and Tahini), and Salata Tabouleh (tomato, parsley and Bulgur wheat). 

In the main course, the vegetarian Couscous Khodar loaded with carrots, zucchinis and pumpkin, was mildly spiced and filling. It was served with Tajaj Dajaj Bel Zaytoun which is Moroccan style chicken cooked with olives and pickled lemon. The pickled lemon is ubiquitous in Moroccan cuisine. The lemon, which is fermented by salt for a couple of months, is used to add flavour to different dishes. The chicken was fragrant due to coriander leaves and the gravy slightly tangy due to the lemon.

The Tagine Lahm Bel Barkouk, which is lamb with prunes and apricots, was a rich dish with well-cooked mutton. It was a treat to eat the apricots that had soaked in the flavours of the mutton gravy. Pastilla Dajaj and Pastilla Samak were served next. They are savoury pastries filled with chicken and seafood respectively. The chicken one had perfectly spiced minced chicken with raisins. The seafood one, in which a Charmoula had been used as a marinade, was flavourful.

The meal ended on a sweet note with Basbousa and Baklava. The ongoing festival ends on April 21. It’s between 6.30 pm and 11.30 pm. The price is `1,650 ++.

— Kakoli Mukherjee
 kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com
 @KakoliMukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp