With love and spice from Morocco

HYDERABAD: Moroccan cuisine has the right blend of spices and mystique to tantalise Indian taste buds. At the Moroccan Food Festival at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, chef Oumaima Bejja from the Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre, and Gaurav Malhotra, executive chef at Novotel, have presented some signature dishes of the country.

The meal started with a bread platter that had pita bread, and the crispy Lavash bread. The platter was served with green olives stuffed with almonds, a creamy hummus and feta cheese in virgin olive oil. The bread and cheese combination was my favourite, and despite the oil, it was light on the stomach.There was an array of salads to choose from - Salata Fattoush (veg salad made from Arabic croutons), Salata Babaganoush (grilled eggplant, yoghurt and Tahini), and Salata Tabouleh (tomato, parsley and Bulgur wheat).

In the main course, the vegetarian Couscous Khodar loaded with carrots, zucchinis and pumpkin, was mildly spiced and filling. It was served with Tajaj Dajaj Bel Zaytoun which is Moroccan style chicken cooked with olives and pickled lemon. The pickled lemon is ubiquitous in Moroccan cuisine. The lemon, which is fermented by salt for a couple of months, is used to add flavour to different dishes. The chicken was fragrant due to coriander leaves and the gravy slightly tangy due to the lemon.

The Tagine Lahm Bel Barkouk, which is lamb with prunes and apricots, was a rich dish with well-cooked mutton. It was a treat to eat the apricots that had soaked in the flavours of the mutton gravy. Pastilla Dajaj and Pastilla Samak were served next. They are savoury pastries filled with chicken and seafood respectively. The chicken one had perfectly spiced minced chicken with raisins. The seafood one, in which a Charmoula had been used as a marinade, was flavourful.

The meal ended on a sweet note with Basbousa and Baklava. The ongoing festival ends on April 21. It’s between 6.30 pm and 11.30 pm. The price is `1,650 ++.

