Stalker tries to set teen cousin ablaze

 A youngster tried to immolate his teenaged cousin for turning down his marriage proposal, in Malkajgiri on Saturday.

Published: 14th April 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A youngster tried to immolate his teenaged cousin for turning down his marriage proposal, in Malkajgiri on Saturday. The accused, Kranti (20), had been harassing the 19-year-old college student for a year, asking her to marry him, the police said. The woman had informed her parents about him, who warned Kranti. He, however, began stalking the woman.

On Saturday morning too Kranti followed her on his bike. On the way, he asked her to get on the bike. When she refused, he pulled out a bottle of petrol, poured it on her, and tried to set her ablaze. However, the girl raised an alarm and escaped. 

