Hyderabad: Missing techie's body found stuffed in suitcase; boyfriend arrested

The prime suspect in the case Sunil Kumar, who was allegedly in a live-in relationship with her since the year 2017, was arrested today.

Published: 15th April 2019 12:16 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A young techie, who cherished dreams of marrying her beau and settling abroad, was found dead and stuffed into a trolley bag abandoned in a drain at Dundigal, on the outskirts of the city on Sunday. The police identified the decomposed body as that of B Lavanya, who had been missing for the last few days.

The 25-year-old, who worked for a reputed MNC in the city, recently quit her job due to health issues. She and her partner Deepak Shaw alias Sunil were supposed to travel to Muscat on April 4, and her family had dropped them off at the airport in Shamshabad. Deepak, who worked as a structural engineer, had told her family he found a job in Muscat and arranged a job interview for Lavanya there.

On April 7, Lavanya’s sister Geetha received a text from Lavanya saying she was on her way home after landing in Shamshabad. However, there was no more news from her and her phone was switched off. Her worried relatives approached the RC Puram police and a missing-person case was registered. 
Investigations revealed that Lavanya and Deepak didn’t travel to Muscat at all. On questioning, Deepak confessed that he strangled Lavanya on April 5, packed her body in her suitcase, hired a cab and dumped the suitcase in a drain.

According to the police, after Lavanya’s family left the airport on April 4, Deepak told her the flight had been cancelled and they hired a room nearby. Deepak had made fake air tickets to fool the family, and even sent Lavanya’s sister pictures of a fake identity card, announcing that she landed the job.
On April 7, he sent a message from Lavanya’s phone, posing as a kidnapper and saying Lavanya had been kidnapped and killed. He intended to claim he was in Muscat at the time of the murder, the police said. Deepak has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

‘Sought to marry killer’
Deepak killed Lavanya as she was pressurising him to marry her, according to the police. The accused intended to trick her family into thinking he was abroad during the murder




