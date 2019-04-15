Home Cities Hyderabad

KCR govt is anti-Dalit: Angry OU protesters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was removed and left vandalised in dumpyard, hundreds of Osmania University students took out a protest rally blaming the State for the incident and demanded re-installation of the statue. The protest came to a halt when 23 of them were detained by the police at NCC Vidya Nagar signal. Hours later when the students were released, they threatened to organised more such protests until the statue was restored.

“If there was a problem, they could have taken down the statue and put it up in another place but they demolished it and threw it in the garbage,”  said Naliganti Sharat, president of the Dalit Bahujan Students Association (DBSA). 

Calling the KCR government anti-Dalit, Sharat recalled how in 2005, KCR had promised to construct a 125 m-high Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund.“This demolition was not done by any fascist forces but officially by the GHMC and state police. For this, KCR government is directly accountable,” he said. 

