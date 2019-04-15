Home Cities Hyderabad

Toddler ‘sexually abused’ at day-care

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a female helper at a child-care centre near Hitex, the Madhapur police said on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a female helper at a child-care centre near Hitex, the Madhapur police said on Sunday. The victim is the only daughter of a techie couple from Kondapur.

The incident came to light a week ago when the girl’s mother went to pick her up from the day-care centre, and noticed one of the helpers behaving suspiciously. She learnt that the helper, a 55-year-old woman, had taken the child to the toilet and removed the girl’s clothes. Suspecting that the woman sexually abused the child, the mother approached the police.

A case has been registered under the POCSO Act, and an investigation is on, said Madhapur police Inspector Y Nageshwar Rao, adding that the child was sent for a medical examination and the results are awaited. “The investigation will proceed based on the medical report and other evidence,” Rao said.

