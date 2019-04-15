Victim made to wait for hours in hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-and-half-year-old victim of sexual abuse from an international pre-school at Madhapur had to reportedly wait for close to six to seven hours at the Niloufer hospital on Friday, in order to get her medical examinations done, indicates to major lapses.

Sources revealed that the victim was referred from the Kondapur area hospital to Niloufer for the preliminary examinations, which as per law should be done at a government hospital.

Once at Niloufer, the child and her mother were forced to wait for long hours for the basic tests that are crucial for investigations, with no considerations made that she was a victim. The child was too small and impacted and wasn’t cooperating with nurses. Even after that, the tests were incomplete, and she was asked to come on the next day, which the child’s parents were reluctant to after the ordeal they had to go through.

The child was allegedly touched in her private parts and was abused with stones placed inside her genitals by the female support staff of the school. “The victim and her mother were put through extreme mental trauma as they had to wait for long hours. Even after meeting one doctor, they were sent to multiple other doctors for check up which aggravated the child who had already gone through so much,” noted an official assisting the victims family.

The mother and child victim finally got to return back by 10 in the night. However, officials note that this is the same issue in all POCSO cases. “This is usual for every POCSO case. The staff are not trained on how to deal with a child. They are often insensitive towards the patients and barely keep in mind that their actions can cause more trauma. The medical and health machinery have a long way to go before they can assist the aggrieved parent. We need the doctors to remove the cloud from these procedures,” noted Isidore Phillips, Director of DivyaDisha which managed Childline.