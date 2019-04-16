4 die as auto hits truck while avoiding pothole

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four persons travelling in an autorickshaw died in an accident in Vikarabad district on Monday evening when they were hit by a overspeeding truck coming in the opposite direction. The accident happened on the Kodangal-Tandur road, around 115 km from Hyderabad. The auto’s driver tried to avoid a pothole and swerved to the right when he came in the truck’s path.

Four persons travelling in the auto, including the headmaster of a private school and his wife, died in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Sirmanigari Ananthaiah (55), his wife Srimanigari Laxmi (49), Kurva Tuljamma (34), a daily labourer and Kurva Bharathamma(52). Three of them died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Four others sustained injuries, said Vikarabad Superintendent of Police M Narayana.

The auto was headed from Juntupalli village towards Tandur town. Midway, when it had reached Daulapur village, the auto driver noticed a pothole on the road. In an attempt to avoid it, he swerved right. At the same time, a truck coming in the opposite direction, heading to Kodangal, slammed into the auto. He did not see the auto. He fled from the spot after the accident.

A case of negligent and rash driving has been registered against the truck driver. An investigation is underway.