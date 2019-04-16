BTech student tries to set girl ablaze, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year old BTech student, Igole Kranthi Kumar, was arrested on Monday, for attempting to set a 19-year-old girl ablaze after she refused his marriage proposal. According to police, the accused developed feelings for the victim over a year ago and wanted to marry her. However, she had been refusing his proposals for a long time. Reportedly, after being harassed by the accused for a while, the victim reached out to her parents, who warned the accused to change his behaviour and leave their daughter alone.

According to the complainant, on the morning of April 13 around 9 am, while she was walking towards her college, the accused came on his bike, restrained her and threatened her to come along with him.

When she refused, Kumar poured petrol on the victim with an alleged pre-plan to kill her. When he tried to set her ablaze, the victim started crying and calling out for help. The neighbours heard her screams and came to rescue her. However, the accused managed to escape from the spot. A case has been registered against Kumar at Malkajgiri Police Station, and he has been sent to judicial custody.