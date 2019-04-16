Can MAUD take up restoration works of Osmania hospital?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heritage activists have started raising the issue of the restoration of the century-old Osmania General Hospital again. In the coming few months, the clamour is expected to grow louder. It is to be seen how the State government would react.

Many urged that the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Authority (MAUD), which is responsible for the repair works on Moazzam Jahi Market and Mahbub Chowk, should take up the work.

However, when contacted, a senior MAUD official informed that it cannot take up the restoration of OGH, as it comes under the administration of Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department. However, the official pointed out that MAUD is interested in taking up the project, but only if the health department hands it over to them.

Buoyed by the success MAUD has achieved and the experience it has garnered by handling the repair works at Moazzam Jahi Market and Mahbub Chowk, heritage activists say that it would be in everybody’s best interests if MAUD is indeed given the charge.

But how would MAUD go about the works, if and when things fall into place?

According to sources, the roof would first require repairs, to ensure that no further leakages take place and nothing chips off the ceiling endangering both patients and doctors. This will be followed by works on the outer facades, which have worn out at several places.

Then would begin the restoration works in the areas which have been vacated, to ensure that it doesn’t meddle with the daily working of the hospital.

As of now, the entire second floor that previously housed the orthopaedic section has been vacated as layers of the ceiling were crumbling down. Moreover, these works, if taken up, will be conducted in a phase-wise manner, negating the need to shift patients.

Call for new building falls on deaf ears?

While the ornate but crumbling domes of Osmania General Hospital building require immediate attention, over 500 patients in the heritage building will require relocation during the much-awaited restoration. However, the need for a second new building in the premises of OGH seems to have fallen on deaf ears. “We have over 7 acres of space for another new hospital building and idea was pitched back in 2010.

There have been multiple reasons why the government has not been able to pick up the issue, the back-to-back elections being one of the most recent ones,” rationalizes OGH superintendent Dr Nagendar. Dr Pandu Naik, a senior doctor who is on the Joint Action Committee regarding the construction of new building added, “The JAC was formed with 11 associations comprising of senior and junior doctors, clerks, attendants and all the employees of OGH. When we agitated and protested for three months last year, the government met and assured us that the budget would soon be allocated.”