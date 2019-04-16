Home Cities Hyderabad

Caretaker booked after pet dog dies

A family has lodged a complaint with the police over a caretaker allegedly tying their pet dog outdoors, causing it to die of dehydration and starvation here on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A family has lodged a complaint with the police over a caretaker allegedly tying their pet dog outdoors, causing it to die of dehydration and starvation here on Sunday. The incident took place when the owner, Vivek Vishwanathan, was on vacation and the dog was entrusted to the caretaker, Antony. On Sunday, Antony told Vishwanathan that the animal was unwell, and Vishwanathan asked him to take the dog to the vet. Later, Antony said the dog died in a few hours.

The owners, however, alleged foul play and demanded a post-mortem. The Jeedimetla police registered an FIR under Section 429 of the IPC and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act against the caretaker, and an investigation has been launched.

