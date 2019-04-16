Home Cities Hyderabad

Clarion call for a citizen-centric, politico-bureaucratic relationship

Reform of the politician as well as the bureaucrat is the need of the hour, so they work in tandem for country’s development, feels author Deepak Gupta

By Shyam Yadagiri
HYDERABAD: Written by Deepak Gupta, a 1974-batch IAS officer, The Steel Frame: A History of the IAS gives a detailed view of how the Civil Services evolved in the country, from the colonial rule to the present-day system.

Initially, higher administrative positions in British India were entirely dominated by Englishmen. Things began to change after 1864, when Satyendra Nath Tagore, brother of Rabindranath Tagore, qualified for Indian Civil Services (ICS) from London. However, as suggested by the author, the very purpose of Civil Services introduced by the British was the safe and sound administration of its empire.
Demanding for the ‘Indianisation’ of Civil Services, ex-ICS officer AO Hume, who co-founded Indian National Congress in 1885, in a resolution during its first meeting, pitched for the ICS examination to be held in India. 

The passage of Montague-Chelmsford Reforms in 1918, which advocated limited Constitutional changes, did not satisfy political demands in India. The Rowlatt Act, which had drastic provisions of restricting the freedom of the press, arrest without warrants and detention without trial, further incensed Indians. The tipping point was the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in April 1919, which irreversibly paved the way for India’s struggle for independence.

The Government of India Act of 1935 was a landmark event for self-governance, which made all the ICS officers under the control of local ministers elected by the people. Post Independence, the ICS continued to be functional and transitioned to IAS, owing to its ‘political neutrality’ and ‘institutional virtue’.
Deepak delves into the role of a District Officer, also referred to as a District Magistrate and Collector. He points out that for the smooth running of the district administration, a constructive relationship between DM and Superintendent of Police (SP) is a must. Here, he shares the importance of inspections of offices and departments, and narrates a few personal instances where they resulted in improvements.
The author also shares insights into ‘lateral entry’, and argues that large-scale hiring of ‘specialists’ to senior IAS posts will completely destroy the system. District training is an important aspect during the early years of the young IAS officer, and Deepak gives suggestions on how it can be bettered. Promoting a sense of esprit de corps is crucial, he adds.

All through the narrative, the author reminds readers about the situation prevailing in the country currently, where honest officers are few and far between, independent thinking is curtailed, and many of them would apparently give in to political pressure than resist. The Steel Frame is good reading for those interested in knowing more about the evolution of the Civil Services in the 1800s, the state of affairs it finds itself in the 21st century, and the steps to be taken to revive the glory of the hallowed institution.

Publisher: The Lotus Collection; Pages: 354; Price: `695

