Complaints of illegal collection of parking fees spike across city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of complaints regarding illegal collection of parking fee, from motorists by hospitals, shopping malls and other public places, are on the rise with Hyderabad city police. In most cases, investigations are informed by the managements that they were not aware of the government’s slab system on parking fee.

Police officials also said that some shopping malls, hospital and other business establishments have hired private persons for collecting parking fees, which is a gross violation of rules.

Stating that some cases were registered following the complaints by people regarding charging of parking fees, the police officials said that GHMC officials must conduct awareness campaigns among the managements of different business establishments regarding setting up of parking lots and collection of parking fees.

Rules say that for the first 30 minutes, parking is free for vehicles in any public premises across the city. For between 30 minutes and one hour, parking is to be free if the vehicle-owner produces a bill to any amount, as proof of shopping in the respective mall or commercial establishment. For above one hour, the parking is free if a person produces a movie ticket.

One, Mohammed Abdul Akram, lodged a complaint recently with the Moghalpura police stating that his bike was parked at Charminar Unani Hospital after he visited the hospital to meet his family members. However, he was charged `10 as parking fee, by a person posted at the entrance.

Similarly, one Chaitanya had a tough time after he was asked to pay a fee of `10 for parking his vehicle at Vanasthalipuram’s Rythu Bazar.