Headmaster accused of misbehaviour

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Female students of a Zilla Parishad High School at Boduppal alleged that their male headmaster would force them to ask for sanitary napkins from him alone and not anyone else. The girls also claimed that the headmaster, identified as Venkat Reddy, would pass lewd comments, make indecent gestures and also used to touch them inappropriately.

The whole issue was unearthed after the students and their parents approached an NGO, Balala Hakkula Sangham, and shared their ordeal with them. The NGO later informed Rachakonda Police SHE Teams.

SHE teams, on being informed of the matter, arrived at the school and recorded statements of the victims. They encouraged the parents to lodge a formal complaint. While police officials noted they had received a written complaint, no FIR has been registered yet.

“Headmaster Venkat Reddy would touch the girls inappropriately on the pretext of beating them. The girls also told us how, on a few occasions, he even asked them to sleep with him. We demand that he be suspended immediately,” said Achyuta Rao, of Balala Hakkula Sangham.