Home Cities Hyderabad

Headmaster accused of misbehaviour

Female students of a Zilla Parishad High School at Boduppal alleged that their male headmaster would force them to ask for sanitary napkins from him alone and not anyone else.

Published: 16th April 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Female students of a Zilla Parishad High School at Boduppal alleged that their male headmaster would force them to ask for sanitary napkins from him alone and not anyone else. The girls also claimed that the headmaster, identified as Venkat Reddy, would pass lewd comments, make indecent gestures and also used to touch them inappropriately. 

The whole issue was unearthed after the students and their parents approached an NGO, Balala Hakkula Sangham, and shared their ordeal with them. The NGO later informed Rachakonda Police SHE Teams.
SHE teams, on being informed of the matter, arrived at the school and recorded statements of the victims. They encouraged the parents to lodge a formal complaint. While police officials noted they had received a written complaint, no FIR has been registered yet. 

“Headmaster Venkat Reddy would touch the girls inappropriately on the pretext of beating them. The girls also told us how, on a few occasions, he even asked them to sleep with him. We demand that he be suspended immediately,” said Achyuta Rao, of Balala Hakkula Sangham. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp