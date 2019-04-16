Insurance agent gang-raped in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old insurance agent was allegedly raped by seven persons who were in an inebriated condition at Vanasthalipuram, the police said on Monday.

The woman, a divorcee, said the incident happened after a friend asked her to come to one of his friend’s house.

According to the police, the victim had been working for an insurance company after divorcing her husband, and lived with her parents at Kothapet, under the Vanasthalipuram police limits, along with her 5-year-old son.

Eight months ago, she came into contact with one G Manoj Kumar, from Mansoorabad, who was selling CCTV cameras. Later, they became friends and met frequently.

On Sunday, one of Manoj’s friends, Bobby, was travelling to Australia for work. Before leaving, he threw a party and his friends planned to meet at the flat of another friend, Ashwik. However, as Ashwik was away on a pilgrimage, Manoj, Bobby and five others gathered in the flat on Saturday afternoon and started drinking.

In the evening, Manoj called the victim, asked her to come to Ashwik’s flat, and shared the location with her on WhatsApp. She reached around 5 pm, and they forced her to drink. Once she was drunk, Manoj and his friends sexually assaulted her, one after the other.

Few hours later, on realising what had happened, she became depressed and consumed sleeping pills, which were in the flat. She then fell unconscious, and on noticing this, Manoj took her to a nearby private hospital, where she was treated and discharged on Saturday night.

At midnight on Sunday, she approached the Vanasthalipuram police and lodged a complaint. “Based on the victim’s complaint, a case under charges of gang rape has been registered and the victim has been sent for a medical examination. Special teams have been formed to nab the accused persons. The case is under investigation,” said A Venkataiah, Inspector, Vanasthalipuram.