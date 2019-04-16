‘I’ve overcome the fear of stereotypes’ 

Murali Krishna CH By

From Bengaluru to Mumbai via Kochi was a long journey for Shraddha Srinath, but the fact is that it took her three years to reach Hyderabad, the home for Telugu cinema. The actor, who has come up for much praise for her impeccable performance in the Kannada blockbuster, U-Turn, three years ago, is excited to make her Telugu debut opposite Nani in this week’s release Jersey.

Interestingly, Jersey should have been her third Telugu release as she was supposed to make her Telugu debut with director Ravikanth Perepu’s untitled film, followed by Jodi alongside Aadi Saikumar. As these films still stuck in various stages of production, the actor seems relieved that Jersey is hitting the screens as announced. “I recently ventured into Hindi cinema with Milan Talkies and now, it feels really special to get introduced to Telugu audience with Jersey which has a wonderful story, boasts of amazing technicians and co-stars. With Jersey, I have become panch basha nati (an actor who has worked in five languages),” smiles Shraddha.

However, she was understandably upset that her other Telugu films are lingering in limbo and she agrees that such delays do dampen the enthusiasm of an actor. “That’s a harsh reality. Some films will release as announced, but some other projects get delayed due to various reasons. It’s difficult to hold the same enthusiasm. Personally, a lot has happened and I have gone places.

If you believe in the film and carry that passion all these years, it works, else you have to move on. Being a professional, I try to promote my films with great excitement. Right now, I’m not looking at why those films got delayed and when will they arrive in cinemas. My focus is to work hard and deliver,” shares the Bengaluru actor.

Set in the backdrop of Hyderabad, Jersey spans across two timelines – 1986 and 1996 and Shraddha, who essays the role of Sarah will be shown in two different looks – as a teenager and a 36-year-old married woman with a kid. To prepare for the role, Shraddha worked closely with the director Gowtam Tinnanuri and her stylist, Neeraja Kona. “The younger Sarah is fun-loving, carefree and is happy to run away from home and get married. As for older Sarah, reality has hit her so hard and she is a responsible woman, who always puts her family above all.

To make me look authentic for both timelines, my director and stylist Neeraja Kona helped me to select right costumes, saris, kind of bindis and other stuff used in that era. We also googled what kind of style was in vogue then and took the references of Madonna pictures to attain perfection. I believe everything has translated into a perfect look,” says the 29-year-old girl.

The actor said she was initially apprehensive about playing a mother in Jersey but she was also reluctant to let go off a good script. “I was initially scared to play a mom and thought it would be a risky thing for me considering my career in Telugu cinema has just taken off. There is the fear of being stereotyped into ‘mother’ roles. When I raised my concern to Nani, he said that I was given a chance to do something other than romancing actors and is confident that this will not only catapult me into success but also shows how much potential I have as an actor,” avers Shraddha.

She has just completed her work in Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink. “The film is releasing on August 10 and it’s a woman-oriented subject. I’m reprising Taapsee Pannu’s role in this remake.” She is thrilled to share screen space with Ajith, one of the celebrated actors of Tamil cinema. “He plays a lawyer and it has been a joy to work with him. I believe his presence will make our film seep into the Tamil Nadu market,” says an excited Shraddha.

About working on a remake, the actor says, “I liked what I was offered as there was enough scope for performance. I did watch the original version and was floored by the performances and the direction. When I was offered this film, I realised that there was a story here waiting to be told with well-written characters and grabbed it. Nerkonda Paarvai is a faithful remake with some minor changes to suit local sensibilities. I believe, the film is relevant to our times and deals with several social issues,” beams Shraddha.

The conversation then veers to veteran actor Radha Ravi, who has passed derogatory comments against actor Nayanthara. “I feel he doesn’t know what he spoke about a woman and he didn’t realise what his mistake is, even today. He might be still wondering why are all these women talking so much? He don’t know what is essentially wrong and all his words stem from patriarchy and sexism. One day you call a woman goddess and the other day you pass sexist remarks on her only speaks their mind. I feel one movie cannot change their mindset. I sincerely wish Nerkonda Paarvai sparks a revolution that you can’t make rape jokes or talk about a woman that way. One should feel ashamed for passing such random comments,” says Shraddha.

Does doing films in multiple languages not pose a problem for her? She replies, “As a Kannadiga, who was raised in North India and Secunderabad, it’s not so difficult for me to work in Telugu and Hindi films. Telugu language/script is nearer to Kannada, but some words vary. Likewise, the Tamil words are close to Kannada, but the script is totally different. Being brought up in different parts of India, I am familiar with English, Hindi and Telugu. Even though I can speak Telugu well, I’m trying to master the nuances of the language and I would like to dub myself from my next film onwards.”

Now that her goal of becoming a panch basha nati has been fulfilled, is there any other ambition left to be achieved? “I’m a positive person and a constant learner. Once you sign a film, you have to make an impression. I would like to be remembered as a good actor and it feels glad to live my dream,” signs off Shraddha.

Murali Krishna CH

