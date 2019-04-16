Home Cities Hyderabad

Minor girl kidnapped in Falaknuma, case booked

A 17-year-old girl, an Omani national living in Old City, was allegedly kidnapped by a person she had come to meet online. Falaknuma police registered a kidnap case on Tuesday. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old girl, an Omani national living in Old City, was allegedly kidnapped by a person she had come to meet online. Falaknuma police registered a kidnap case on Tuesday. 
The victim was born in Oman and spent a major part of her life there. A few years ago, she and her mother moved to the Chandrayanagutta area in the city. 

Falaknuma Inspector Srinivas Rao said they had received a complaint from he victim’s mother that the girl had been kidnapped. She had claimed a man named Ateeq, a resident of the same locality, was involved in the crime. She sought the police’s help in rescuing her daughter. 
Based on the complaint, police have registered a case and have begun a preliminary probe. They are on the lookout for Ateeq. 

“We will investigate and take necessary action,” police said. The police have questioned Ateeq’s parents in relation to the case. They were let off after a few hours. 

