Of dreams, love, self-discovery and hope

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jyoti Patel, aged 20, is a simple girl with a big mission from Hyderabad, a storyteller in a journey to inspire and touch millions of lives. Her debut book, ‘Sensation of a Soul’, an inspirational title was reportedly well received by readers.

Her works revolve around the themes like dreams, love, courage, self-discovery and hope. Her poetry and stories are an amalgamation of romance, sweetness, grief of separation, suspense and human emotions having deep hidden messages within them and they surely captivate one to fall in love with the book.

Here’s a sneak peek into her works:



sensation of a Soul

In spite of their contrasting personas, two people get conjoined and manifest that true love stories never have finales; and a women’s fingers fling away from the keypad at the very instant of reading startling news. A man finds himself standing in silence amidst talks, unable to react to the love of his life. A couple never praises each other until someday; and a guy always prefers to look up at the sky and think deeply about his darling’s life and death.



The Mystic Soul

The Mystic Soul will have you laughing, crying, occasionally scaring you at times. Most of the poems and tales in the book will make you go wow.

Once you finish reading the poetry, it has a bunch of little stories to entertain you until the last word.

Whispers of the Soul

Whispers of the Soul is a collection of poetry and prose about life. This book is the experience of abuse, loss and death. Each poem in the book serves a different purpose.

The Curved Rainbow

The Curved Rainbow is an illustrated collection of genuine, peculiar, and passionate poems. It is a poetry book that encompasses growth, heartbreak, hate and finding love.



The Forest of Feelings

The Forest of Feelings is a collection of poems that gives attention to boundless topics; this book has a poetry collection about love, women, strength and beauty.