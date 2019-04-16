Home Cities Hyderabad

Cricket lovers: Persons with hearing impairment and children of brick kiln workers watch IPL

The eclectic group was taken to the match with efforts of two separate NGOs they were associated with, along with help from the Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat. 

30 hearing-impaired persons and 50 children of migrant labourers from Odisha enjoying the IPL match between Delhi capitals versus Hyderabad Sunrisers in Hyderabad on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sunrisers Hyderabad might have lost the Sunday’s match to Delhi Capitals, but it won the hearts of 30 hearing-impaired persons and 50 children of migrant labourers from Odisha, presently working in Hyderabad’s brick kilns. 

Speaking to Express, Ch Sainithin, one of the hearing impaired persons who is now pursuing B Tech, gestured how for the first time he enjoyed watching a cricket match live and was a feast for his eyes. He added that the experience of watching David Warner score a half century was amazing and that SRH is still his favourite team, even if they lost. 

Arjuna Somani, a Class 8 student, whose parents work at a brick kiln in Ranga Reddy’s Raviryal village, said, “I had never been to Hyderabad before. We have not seen much of the world beyond brick kilns. It was a wonderful experience.” The children of migrant labourers who were taken to the match were in the age group of 10-14 years and are students of government school at Raviryal village. 

The eclectic group was taken to the match with efforts of two separate NGOs they were associated with, along with help from the Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat. 

Suresh Gutta, member one of the NGOs, who works with the migrant labourers said, “The children were treated like special guests at the match. Every child now has a different experience to share from the match.” 

“This was just a small opportunity to give them a glimpse of the world outside and this experience will definitely inspire them to dream big,” said commissioner Bhagwat.     

