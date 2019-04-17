Career expo for differently-abled in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Youth4Jobs, a city-based NGO organised a first-of-its-kind career fair in collaboration with the University of Hyderabad. The Youth4Jobs, supported by JP Morgan, conducted a special two-day career fair for people with disabilities on April 15 and 16 at Zakir Hussain Auditorium in the campus. The event saw around 400 candidates over the course of the two days and featured 17 companies including Dell, JPMC, Wallmart, Microsoft, Google.

The event provided information about leading job opportunities being offered from eminent companies. The “Career Expo 2019 for Persons with Disabilities” was put together with an aim to educate both the differently abled and the corporates. The differently-abled were provided with information on the necessary skills that would increase their employability. The corpoates, on the other hand, were given insights on building a more inclusive workspace.

The candidates were given an opportunity to interact with relatively inclusive companies and an opportunity to evaluate themselves based on the skills they possessed. Career guidance and counselling was also provided. On day 1, the youth were assessed based on the skills that they possessed by the companies. Day two witnessed an inaugration session which featured Prof Appa Rao Podile, Vice Chancellor of UoH, US Consular Chief Eric Alexander, Murali Bollu, President of HYSEA (Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association) and Meera Shenoy, Founder-CEO of Youth4Jobs. Panel discussions on ‘Inhibition to Inclusion’ and ‘Ability Matters’ were also conducted.

Panelists included senior employees, vice presidents from prominent companies like Dell, Intellect, Synchrony Financial, Google, Microsoft to name a few. This was followed by an interview session for the candidates. Speaking of the career expo, Meera Shenoy, the founder of Youth4Jobs said, “Events like these bring people with similar visions to a common platform. It makes all the parties involved stronger and it means more jobs for the youth. It helps the country by providing employment opportunities.” Youth4Jobs Foundation is seven years young and passionately pioneering in mainstream.

The NGO can be found online on youth4jobs.org