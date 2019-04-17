Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to look into parking issue near pubs

The pubs and bars in and around Jubilee Hills get quite busy in the evening, especially during the weekend.

Published: 17th April 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building. (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Paying heed to the numerous complaints on haphazard parking around pubs located in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar directed the GHMC to check if these establishments are maintaining a necessary place for parking. 

The pubs and bars in and around Jubilee Hills get quite busy in the evening, especially during the weekend. However, due to the poor availability of parking spaces, the vehicles are parked around the pubs, causing traffic congestion. Taking note on the numerous complaints received on this regard, Arvind Kumar instructed the Commissioner to get inspect all establishment to ensure they provide the required parking space as specified in building rules.

GHMC Jubilee Hills

