New wave, eco-friendly technologies rule campuses  

Students from various departments formed into groups of four or six to work on these projects and present them to the jury and the public on the weekend.

Published: 17th April 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students of Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology showcased its yet another set of innovations, which are human-friendly, environmentally friendly moreover pocket-friendly at the tech fest titled Techno Lords 2k19.

Among the interesting projects are SWB (360-degree bike), an automatic drainage cleaning machine, SEEB (Solar Equipped Electric Buggy), SHABS (Students Hybrid Bike), an automatic bowling machine, a solar Scooty and nearly 65 other innovative projects. Speaking on the occasion, Touseef Ahmed-Vice Chairman – Lords said, “I am proud to say the campus is the place of birth of innovative engineering products such as SWB (Spherical Wheel Bike-A 360 Degree Bike).”

