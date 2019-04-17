PG seat in medical colleges to not need bank guarantee

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MBBS students aspiring for a PG seat in private colleges after the first round of counselling can heave a sigh of relief. Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Karunakar Reddy, has asked private medical colleges to not collect bank guarantee from MBBS students looking to pursue PG degrees. “This comes after Health Minister Eatela Rajender met Telangana Junior Doctor’s Association (TJUDA), and intervened to take a stand, said Vijeyandra Goud, president of TJUDA.

Students were asked to submit a bank guarantee for the 2nd and 3rd year of the PG courses, along with the full fees of the 1st year, the sum of which came up to over Rs 7 lakhs. Students were asked to submit the details with proofs of fixed deposits within a week. Many students were forced to arrange the money as they did not want to risk waiting for the second round of counselling in the hopes of getting a seat in a government college.

This is a violation of the 2017 HC order wherein private medical colleges are prohibited from taking full fees. According to the order, the students are allowed to pay 50% of the fees and submit a bond for the balance 50%. Students had previously complained to the KNRUHS management, to no avail. The management allegedly told the students to arrange the money or lose a seat.