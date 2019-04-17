Home Cities Hyderabad

Shringara & Bhakti Two mediums, one goal

Danseuse Anupama Kylash’s The Sensual and Sublime in the Telugu Padam seeks to highlight the kind of literature that was composed in the Padakavitha era of Telugu literature. The two emotions were use

Published: 17th April 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Aruna Chandarraju
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Among the medley of classical-dance programmes that happen in the city regularly, every now and then connoisseurs are treated to an interesting conceptual presentation. One of these is the upcoming event The Sensual and Sublime in The Telugu Padam being presented by Anupama Kylash. 
It is going to be staged on April 20 at 6.30 p.m., at Saptaparni as the Fourth Edition of the Ramachar Memorial Concerts, in memory of Gayatri and R. Ravi Prakash. It will be a solo-dance performance and an abhinaya-based presentation. Entry is free and open to all. 

Anupama Kylash is a well-known classical dancer, teacher and researcher trained in both Kuchipudi and Vilasini Natyam. She performs regularly in both styles. She has over 600 performances in India and abroad to her credit and has received appreciation from critics and laypersons. Anupama also has a doctorate in dance. She is also one of the few Indian dancers who has also trained systematically in classical music and holds a Vishaarad in Hindustani music. She is the author of a book titled Nayikas in Kshetrayya Padams. 

In the forthcoming programme, The Sensual and Sublime in The Telugu Padam, she will present lesser-known compositions of  Annamacharya, Kshetrayya, Sarangapani, Munipalle Subramanya Kavi, and Pothuloori Veerabrahmam. Thus, it focuses on the Padakavitha era of Telugu literature between the 15th and 19th centuries. Anupama has chosen the Vilasini Natyam dance style for articulating these compositions in a pure abhinaya format. 

We caught up with the dancer a week before the programme to ask her what was in store for viewers. 

What is the concept of this programme?

The concept is to highlight the kind of literature that was composed in the Padakavitha era of Telugu literature. Shringara and Bhakti were used as two mediums to achieve the same goal, that of oneness with the beloved deity.

Why have you chosen the dance form of Vilasini Natyam to perform these compositions?  

I chose Vilasini Natyam, because it is essentially a solo system, meant for elaboration of ideas through a single female body. 

Why is it a pure abhinaya presentation? Why no nrtta? 

There is no nrtta in this performance, as I want to bring back the importance of Manodharma or spontaneous Abhinaya, based on images and motifs which we are gradually losing in our forms. 

Why did you choose these very composers? What was the rationale or criteria? 

I admire these  five poets because they were trendsetters and game changers of their period. The other poets and composers followed the path shown by them. 

Is this the first time you are presenting these items in this format? 

Yes, indeed this is the first time I’m presenting this set of padams in this particular format. I am also planning to take it to different cities in the future. 

You have made many thematic presentations so far. What inspires you?

My beliefs. I think it is necessary to do more and more creative work in the field of dance as we need original thought and interpretation. Research backed programmes enhance the quality of work in any field of art.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anupama Kylash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp