CONCOR aims a billion-dollar evaluation 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) has its hopes set high on becoming a ‘billion dollar’ company by earning a whooping target of `7,000 crore in the fiscal year 2018-19. The Corporation has achieved 43.32 million tonnes of cargo by rail, which is 8.4 per cent higher than 2017-18. This is also the highest ever in the history of CONCOR.

The MD of CONCOR, V Kalyana Rama, speaking at an annual press conference Wednesday said that the south central region of India has performed the best among all the regions. He also noted that at present CONCOR has 83 terminals across India, and aims to expand this number to 100.