Educationists mull new teaching aids for students

The learning of the child is based on the way they see and visualize and the foundation to their learning is laid there.

VIJAYAWADA: “Teaching aids are the backbone to learning, they help learn a subject in depth. The learning of the child is based on the way they see and visualize and the foundation to their learning is laid there. In this exhibition I saw some innovative ways of teaching difficult concepts, simplifying the entire thing from the child’s perspective and making him comprehend easily. The child has a very short attention span, by presenting interesting and innovative teaching aids, the teacher can grab and prolong their attention span, “ said Dr Reeta Sonawat.

 She inaugurated the one day ‘IPTTA-Fest - 6’,hosted by IPTTA - Integrated Preschool Teachers Training Academy,  on Wednesday. Dr. Reeta Sonawat is former Dean of Faculty, SNDT Women’s University, Mumbai and torchbearer of Early Child Education in India. Nandita Raj, Sultana Moidu, a renowned early childhood education expert and Sonal Andrews, Director, IPTTA besides school principals and teachers were also present. 

The event also coincided with a Book launch – “All about Teaching Aids” co-authored by Dr Reeta and Sonal. The book classifies the different types of teaching aids to be employed and can be created in the Early Childhood Classrooms. More than 80 teaching aids can be made by referring to the book. The book also illustrates outcomes, objectives and scopes of each kind of aid. The main objective of publishing the book is to make it a part of early childhood teachers training and also to make every teacher have a handy manual on the same to stimulate their creativity and making learning the fun experience for the child. For teachers involved in teaching young children two characteristics are essential, patience and tolerance, to make the child learn.

Sonal said, Through IPTTA – Fest is creating a platform for teachers at pre-primary and primary level to learn and share innovative methods of teaching, which are easily replicable and within the budgetary constraints that schools have. IPTTA’s objective is to make class room learning for pre-primary school children, interesting and teaching aids are the foundation for a good learning. More than 700 teachers are visiting this exhibition from across the city and neighborhood, to learn and share their knowledge, to evolve innovative and best practices in Early Child Education area.

