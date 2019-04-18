Habits of people who lose weight

Dinnaz By

Express News Service

Some people lose weight easily, while others can’t seem to get any results from their weight loss programme. Successful people have certain habits that you should adopt if you want to be successful in your endeavour to lose weight. Here are some of them:

Plan your meals

Meal planning is not difficult. All you need to do is to write down the items you will eat each day for the week ahead. You can work with a personal trainer to create a personalized meal plan if you don’t know which foods to eat and avoid. A meal plan will help you avoid making poor choices when it comes to your food. It will also help you save time since you already have a plan to follow.

Drink water

Drinking lots of water can help you lose weight and flush out toxins. Drink at least 2 liters of water every day.

Monitor your food intake

Keeping track of your food intake will allow you to know if you’re maintaining a calorie deficit. Counting calories might be a tedious task, but it can help you determine the amount you’re eating and avoid overeating. You don’t need to count calories forever.

Don’t starve yourself

Many people starve themselves to lose weight fast, but this has a negative effect on the body. Eat right by including lots of vegetables and fruits in your diet. You should also eat home-cooked meals.

Exercise regularly

Exercise is one of the most important parts of a healthy lifestyle. Strength training helps you build muscle mass and improve fat loss. Exercise at least three times every week.

Follow your workout routine

Having a workout routine lets you determine what exercises you have to do for every workout session. This way, you can avoid wasting a lot of time and skipping workouts.

Track calories consumed

Weigh yourself at least once a week and use the same scale for it. This will help you monitor your body fat and weight percentage. It’s not advisable to take daily measurements as weight varies because of water retention. Body fat percentage should be measured after every three weeks.

It is also important that you keep track of the calories you consume. Drinking beverages and eating snacks that contain a lot of calories slows down your weight loss. Those small bites and sips can eventually add up, impacting any calorie deficit you may have had.

Habits that you can maintain

Exercising and eating healthy are lifelong habits. Develop habits that you can maintain long-term. You don’t have to make multiple changes all at the same time.