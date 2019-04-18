Home Cities Hyderabad

OU students protest over water shortage

D Naresh, state president of Dalit Minority Students Association in OU said that although water tankers come both in the morning and evening, the water is not sufficient for the students. 

Published: 18th April 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

OU students stage a protest on university roads on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students of the Law College and Nizam College, on Wednesday, staged a protest demanding for water services to be restored in the hostels A to E. The students alleged that their hostels did not have water in the toilets, forcing them to stay without a bath in the hot summer season. Students also reported a lack of drinking water supply forcing them to go to the institute library to quench their thirst.

With ongoing examinations for the undergraduate students, upcoming competitive examinations for sub-inspector and constable recruitment and NET, the erratic water supply is making the students’ woes worse, they said. 

D Naresh, state president of Dalit Minority Students Association in OU said that although water tankers come both in the morning and evening, the water is not sufficient for the students. 

“There is no drinking water also. Students have exam in the next three days, they are forced to stay in the library the whole day. If water is available they take a bath otherwise they do not,” he said. 

While OU hostels are notorious for not having sufficient water supply particularly during summers, this time these hostels don’t even have drinking water. Students said that the problem has been ongoing since the beginning of summer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp