OU students protest over water shortage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students of the Law College and Nizam College, on Wednesday, staged a protest demanding for water services to be restored in the hostels A to E. The students alleged that their hostels did not have water in the toilets, forcing them to stay without a bath in the hot summer season. Students also reported a lack of drinking water supply forcing them to go to the institute library to quench their thirst.

With ongoing examinations for the undergraduate students, upcoming competitive examinations for sub-inspector and constable recruitment and NET, the erratic water supply is making the students’ woes worse, they said.

D Naresh, state president of Dalit Minority Students Association in OU said that although water tankers come both in the morning and evening, the water is not sufficient for the students.

“There is no drinking water also. Students have exam in the next three days, they are forced to stay in the library the whole day. If water is available they take a bath otherwise they do not,” he said.

While OU hostels are notorious for not having sufficient water supply particularly during summers, this time these hostels don’t even have drinking water. Students said that the problem has been ongoing since the beginning of summer.