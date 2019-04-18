Home Cities Hyderabad

Research establishment in Hyderabad to find plant-based cure for hemophilia

Though conservative estimates put the number of hemophilia patients in Telangana at around 1,200, the numbers could actually be as high as 5,000. 

Published: 18th April 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

For representational purposes

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lack of proper diagnostic centres continues to be the prime reason for the prevalence of hemophilia, a rare blood and genetic disorder that occurs in one out of every 1,000 people born across the country. Though conservative estimates put the number of hemophilia patients in Telangana at around 1,200, the numbers could actually be as high as 5,000. 

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), based in Hyderabad, is heading an initiative taken up by around a dozen labs from the country, aimed to find an easy diagnosis of hemophilia along with a cure for it. CCMB Director Rakesh Mishra said that the objective of the programme was to arrive at a method for early diagnosis of the condition, in order to help prevent further cases of hemophilia. 

“If a person is a carrier, it is necessary that this is identified on time. Otherwise, they could even end up marrying another carrier. And if they are already married, the prenatal diagnosis can help prevent the mother from giving birth to hemophilia patients. This way, we can reduce the burden of this disease. If this is properly implemented and practised, the disease can be completely eradicated from the country in the next few decades,” Mishra said.

He added that some of their labs were doing tests for gene corrections. “We are also trying to find a plant-based cure.”

A fund of Rs 60 crore has been provided by the CSIR to this program, for two years. 

Challenges

“The treatment for the disease is very expensive. It is a burden even on the pockets of rich people. So imagine the plight of the poorer ones. Most people rely on government hospitals for their treatment,” said Dr Pariniti, Hematologist at a private clinic. The lack of diagnostic centres is also a major problem. 
“In most cases, hemophilia patients do not get proper treatment as the doctors themselves do not know if the patient is hemophilic. This is a major problem because many times, when a hemophilia patient marries another hemophilia carrier, the chances of giving birth to a child with hemophilia are high,” said Sudhakar Rao from the Hemophilia Society of Telangana.

Called the ‘life long disease’, patients of hemophilia have to undergo multiple treatments depending on the severity of the condition. Though the disease was included under the Disability Act in 2016, many people are yet to get the disability card for the disease.

“Hemophilia is not a very visible physical disability, so many patients do not get the benefits that are meant for the disabled,” said Vasudeva Rao, father of a hemophilia patient.  

No treatment at govt hosps 

In Hyderabad, only NIMS hospital has Hematologist doctors. And then there are a handful of private doctors who charge exorbitant fees. As there are no centres at the primary level, life becomes difficult for most patients at the district level.

‘Not a visible physical disability’

“Hemophilia is not a very visible physical disability, so many patients do not get the benefits that are meant for the disabled,” said Vasudeva Rao, father of a hemophilia patient. In fact, though the disease was included under the Disability Act in 2016, many people are yet to get the disability card for 
the disease

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hemophilia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp