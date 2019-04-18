Trucks carrying boulders fined in Gachibowli

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a crackdown against heavy vehicles carrying boulders and rocks on the Gachibowli-Biodiversity stretch, Cyberabad Traffic Police Tuesday night fined as many as 26 trucks for overloading, driving rashly and breaking traffic rules.

The drive was undertaken by the enforcement wing of Madhapur traffic police following repeated complaints regarding the terror caused by these trucks. Many of these vehicles did not have a backdoor or had only half a door. They would also have rocks and debris packed to the hilt, making it dangerous for the commuters travelling behind them.

“Majority of these trucks had no indicators, no number plates and no proper doors to keep the material inside from spilling out. They will be charged with fine of up to `2,500,” said Raja Gopal, SHO, Madhapur traffic police.

The Traffic police also warned the companies and builders who had hired these trucks for the future.