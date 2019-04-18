Home Cities Hyderabad

Type-1 diabetics should avoid fasting: Diabetic expert

Eat healthy and timely meals during the fast and let your family doctor know of any unusual discomfort, he added.  

Published: 18th April 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Lalit Bhargava
Express News Service

Those with type-1 diabetes should not fast. Those in the diabetic range of 70-300mg/dL should not either, said Dr Ravi Muppidi, Director, AED Hospitals, KPHB, at an event titled ‘Diabetes and Spiritual Fasting’ in the city on Wednesday. Dr Ravi gave an elaborate talk on managing diabetes during Ramadan fasting.

“Although people with diabetes with type-2 can fast, they need to follow some precautions to stay out of danger, he added. “Patients who intend to fast should always consult a doctor for pre and post fasting.

They must consume fibre-rich food  such as like brown rice, fruits, leafy vegetables and nuts as their morning meal during Ramadan fasting. Diabetics who prefer exercising in the morning should avoid a rigorous regimen during fasting as it may lead to health problems.

Eat healthy and timely meals during the fast and let your family doctor know of any unusual discomfort, he added.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp