Type-1 diabetics should avoid fasting: Diabetic expert

Those with type-1 diabetes should not fast. Those in the diabetic range of 70-300mg/dL should not either, said Dr Ravi Muppidi, Director, AED Hospitals, KPHB, at an event titled ‘Diabetes and Spiritual Fasting’ in the city on Wednesday. Dr Ravi gave an elaborate talk on managing diabetes during Ramadan fasting.

“Although people with diabetes with type-2 can fast, they need to follow some precautions to stay out of danger, he added. “Patients who intend to fast should always consult a doctor for pre and post fasting.

They must consume fibre-rich food such as like brown rice, fruits, leafy vegetables and nuts as their morning meal during Ramadan fasting. Diabetics who prefer exercising in the morning should avoid a rigorous regimen during fasting as it may lead to health problems.

Eat healthy and timely meals during the fast and let your family doctor know of any unusual discomfort, he added.