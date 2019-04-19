Hyderabad woman stranded in Jordan returns

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE city-based woman, who was stranded at Amman airport in Jordan due to her expired passport, returned home early Thursday morning. Buoyed by her return, the woman’s family appreciated the quick response and action taken by External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj.

According to her brother Mohd Farooq Ali, 57-year-old Sabiha Mohammed Fazal Ali was married to Yemeni national Yahiya Hadi Ahmed, and was living in Dar al-Hajar in Yemen since 2006.“Though her passport had expired in October 2016, she was unable to renew it due to the conflict situation in Yemen,” he said.

When she planned to return to Hyderabad, she was told by the travel agents that she could still travel with her expired passport. She even boarded a flight from Aden International Airport in Jeddah, Yemen on April 16. However, she was detained at Amman in Jordan.

“When she got off her flight at the Amman airport to take the connecting flight for Hyderabad, she was stopped by the airport authorities because of her expired passport,” the brother said.

Farooq stated that the Ministry of External Affairs had responded to his call for help within hours. He expressed his gratitude to the minister for her quick response.