Dog seen carrying stillborn baby

Residents of Weaker Section colony at Shamshabad woke up to the gory sight of a stray dog carrying the body of a female stillborn baby in its mouth.

By Express News Service

The baby, a stillborn delivered at a government hospital, and was buried on the hospital premises by her parents. However, on Thursday a stray dog dug out the body and carried it in its mouth into the village.
On morning, the villagers noticed boys pelting stones at a stray dog and running behind it. They later noticed that the dog was holding a baby in its jaws and running for cover. The villagers chased the dog, due to which the dog left the baby and ran away. Villagers found the stillborn baby’s body and alerted police.

Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Further analysis of video footage from CCTV cameras fixed at a shop in the colony showed the dog coming out of the hospital. Inquiries revealed that the mother of the baby came for delivery three days ago, but doctors found that the baby was already dead in the womb.

The doctors at the hospital told police that the baby’s death inside the mother’s womb was a case of intrauterine death (IUD) which could have happened due to improper growth of the foetus.  Inspector G Vijay Bhaskar Reddy of RGI Airport police station said a case of suspicious death is registered.

