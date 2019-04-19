HC reunites couple, orders release of kidnap accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court in a Habeus Corpus on Thursday ordered for the immediate release of Mohd Ateeq, who had earlier been sent to judicial custody in relation to a case filed by his partner’s mother, alleging he’d kidnapped her daughter. The couple fell in love and decided to marry while living as neighbours. However, the girl’s parents refused to perform their wedding. Recently, the couple eloped and got married. Then the girl’s mother filed a complaint claiming Ateeq kidnapped her minor daughter and that the latter took away gold ornaments weighing 35 tola.