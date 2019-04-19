Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad ahead in global start-up race

The rankings were based on three main parameters -- quantity, quality and business environment.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s footing in the world of start-ups is getting stronger by the day -- not only nationally but also globally. The recently-released Start up Ecosystem Rankings-2019 by StartupBlink substantiates this. From being placed 190th in 2017 to being ranked the 75th best start-up ecosystem in the world in 2019, Hyderabad has seen a major leap in the global rankings.

The rankings were based on three main parameters -- quantity, quality and business environment. About 10,000 co-working spaces and 60,000 start-ups were considered. To understand the quality of various ecosystems, parameters like presence of unicorns (start-ups valued above one billion dollars), presence of global co-working brands and mass start up events with thousands of participants were also considered.
However, while Hyderabad may have taken a huge leap forward in the rankings, it still has still a long way to go to be anywhere near Bengaluru. Bengaluru still rules the roost when it comes to start-ups as the city was ranked the 11th best start-up ecosystem in the world, ahead of cities like Paris, Tokyo and Beijing. Three other cities from the country are ahead of Hyderabad, namely New Delhi (18), Mumbai(29) and Chennai (74).

Unlike most other rankings, India’s rank is better than China’s when it comes to start-up ecosystems. While the country has been ranked 17th, China has been ranked 27th.

