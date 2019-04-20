Beyond the usual

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nestled in a cosy corner in the bustling thoroughfares of Gachibowli, Beyond Flavours is easy to miss. Located in the first floor of Fantasy Square, it is quieter than you’d expect considering its location. Beyond Flavours is lit appropriately and it doesn’t take you long before you are calling out orders from the bottle-shaped menu set in front of you.

Getting right into the starters, the Panko-Crusted Mozarella sticks were served on a decorative plate which heats the starters on the top while the fire is torched beneath it. If you are a fan of cheese, these will be the answer to all your cheese cravings. Next came the Fish and Chips. With the right balance of flavours on the fish to go with the crispy fries, this was definitely the star of the night already.

Then followed the Kung Pao Chicken which although stung your tongue a little with the spice, made us want to go for seconds. The best of the lot however was the Chilly Honey Lotus Stem which had both the contrasting flavours dancing a beautiful tango with the crispy stems.

Although we were almost full with just the amazing starters, we had to save space for the next two courses, first of which was the main course. Along with an assorted roti basket we were served the evergreen Butter Chicken and the chef’s special Bharwan Pistawala Murgh, chicken breast stuffed with chicken mince and pistachios. These dishes had everyone clean up their plates, but not before trying out the Basket Chicken Biryani.

Served with salan and raita, the dish was my favouriteComing to the desserts, one can never go wrong with the classics, Gulab Jamun and Gajar Ka Halwa, served hot. Both these Indian sweets were melt-in-the-mouth delicious. Then came the dish that sealed the deal for everyone – Hot Walnut Sizzling Brownies. It was a treat to all the senses as it sizzled its way to the table. The walnut brownie with chocolate syrup all topped with ice cream was a delightful end to the meal.