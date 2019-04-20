Burnt body of woman found in Narsingi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A partially burnt naked body an unidentified woman was found at Narsingi of Cyberabad on the city outskirts on Friday. According to police, the woman’s body above the waist was in the charred condition.

The woman, probably in her late 20s, could have been murdered at a different location and the body was dumped at the spot, the police said.On Friday afternoon, locals noticed the body of the woman near the Narsingi flyover and alerted the village officials, who in turn informed the police. The police said it is difficult to recognise the body as it’s upper part was completely burnt. The police found a copper ring on the little finger of her right hand and a black thread on her left leg.