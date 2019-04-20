Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Give more responsibility to local bodies’

If only Panchayats exist, there will be State government and Panchayats.

Professor M Gopinath Reddy who is currently researching on Panchayat Raj institutions in various states including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, on behalf of the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), believes that a ‘strong political will’ is required to transfer funds, functionaries and responsibilities to the Panchayati Raj institutions. Excerpts from his interview:

What, according to you, can help make the PR institutions more effective in Telangana?    
Telangana is lagging behind in the country when it comes to strengthening its PR institutions. Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka are better than AP and Telangana where a strong political will is missing.

How can the PR institutions augment their own revenues?
The ZPs or Mandal Parishads have no powers to levy or collect taxes. They have to look for non-tax revenues like mineral cess and others. The State should transfer functions and devolve funds to these bodies, otherwise, they will remain toothless institutions.

Since ZPs and Mandal Parishads are doing just supervisory jobs, why can they not be winded up permanently?
If only Panchayats exist, there will be State government and Panchayats. Thee will be a wide gap in governance. That can be untenable. We need ZPs and Mandals since all the works cannot be taken up by the Gram Panchayats. The Mandal can take up combined works relating to three to four villages. For example, infrastructure projects like roads cannot be taken up by Panchayats or Mandals alone. The Zilla Parishads alone can take up such works.

How can we make PR institutions financially viable?
There is a PR fund window in Kerala’s State Budget. Each village will know how much income it will get in the current financial year. Accordingly, it will plan its year. But such a system is lacking in Telangana. There should be budgetary allocations for PR institutions. In some States, around 30 to 40 per cent of the State’s Own Revenues go to local bodies. In Telangana, it is only ten per cent.

How can we achieve real local-level governance in the state?
The role of incharge ministers and MLAs needs to be controlled. The local elected representatives should be given a free hand to discharge their duties. And no radical changes are required to do this. 

Panchayat Raj

