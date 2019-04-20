Heavy rains plunge Hyderabad into darkness

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Twenty per cent of Hyderabad plunged into darkness in the early hours of Friday after heavy downpour and gales left power supply disrupted. Official figures note that in the twin cities, out of the demand of 1850 MW of electricity, 350 MW was disturbed due to one hour of heavy rain.

The worst affected areas included Banjara hills, Mehdipatnam, Saidabad, Himayat Nagar, Saroornagar where tree uprooting instances disrupted supply. Citizens complained about city’s inability to handle the slightest of rainfall.

