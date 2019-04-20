HMDA to develop its own land bank in Hyderabad Metropolitan Region

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Encouraged by the response received during e-auctions of its plots developed at Uppal Bhagayat near Nagole Metro Station, fetching the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) a whopping Rs 677.84 crore, the HMDA has decided to develop a land bank of its own in different places across the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region (HMR) area.

HMDA has a sizeable chunk of land bank in different places of HMR for which HMDA had carried out feasibility study for development of layouts. The feasibility study was done with the existing Master Plan in mind, comprising its different facilities such as residential, commercial, support retail and hospitality, amenities and plazas, with necessary draft zoning under building regulations.

In this connection, HMDA has invited various engineering consultancy services for designing the infrastructure facilities and preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed HMDA layouts. The consultants are required to prepare designs and drawings of even the internal infrastructure facilities and include detailed estimates for the sites in the DPRs.

HMDA officials said that the shortlisted consultant will then prepare the layout only after collecting ground-truths of the site, like gradient of the road, existing physical features of the site including topography, slope, plot etc and conduct a traverse and contour survey using a total station to mark the land boundary. Contour survey in five-metre interval to the scheme area at a suitable scale for purpose of their designing and estimation.

The consultant has to prepare layout and site development plans, but according to the Master Plan, zoning regulations, building regulations of HMDA and preparation of LS profiles, preparation of the scheme incorporating master plan roads, amenity areas, land use etc with detailed land-use break-up of the scheme. The consultant needs to prepare detailed designs and drawings pertaining to all internal infrastructure of the scheme and prepare DPR, while including estimates.

The plan will also include an estimate of water demand and detailed design drawings of the networks of water supply, sewage, roads and electrical wiring including transformers. These shall be approved by the HMWS&SB and other concerned departments.