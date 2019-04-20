Shifting gears

Srividya Palaparthi By

HYDERABAD: You must’ve heard about comic series, travel series, series on motoring and even gaming. But ever thought there would be something that brings all of these elements together? Think no more, Holyshift is here! A web series which kicked off last Thursday is something no one really touched in the digital space. Indie Garage, a website which showcases content around motoring and motoring enthusiasts, came up with this unique show starring Harsha Chemudu and Rohit Pediredla on their Youtube Channel Powerdrift.

Powerdrift which already flaunts over a million and a half subscribers is known for its easy to understand automotive content for both enthusiasts and noobs alike. When Harsha and Rohit went on to pitch their pilot to Satya Dev Chada, of Indie Garage and Rohit Albal of Powerdrift they loved it and bought the series!

“The series consists of seven episodes and it deals with various builds like any other automotive channel but also includes some spontaneous comedy and a little bit of ourselves in it too. For instance, I play Harsha, the comedian and Rohit plays the autohead in the series. Holyshift is basically their adventures with their machines,” says Harsha, one of the creators and the leads of the show.

The creators had their inhibitions when the pitched the series, considering the niche audience that automotive content tends to pull. “We wanted to keep our content entertaining and appealing to the non-motoring audience as well. It isn’t just for those who understand motoring but also packs elements like comedy, travel and of course great picture quality,” he shares.

He also says that the six member crew that was involved in making the entire show– Prathick Ramesh, Jesse Prasad K, Monish Bhupathiraju, Satheesh and Pranav Dinesh – are all autoheads.Holyshift airs every Thursday featuring six automobile builds each week and also promises several cameos from the motoring community.

