Viral video forces cops to take action

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A citizen’s act of standing up to a traffic violator went viral on Friday, as the person in the wrong was an MPTC from Nizampet. The leader Suresh Yadav Avula not only violated traffic rules, but also questioned the ‘aam aurat’ for stopping him.

The incident happened on Thursday evening, when the MPTC’s car was moving on the wrong side of the road. To prevent this, an IT professional Rishika Matha, stopped her vehicle in front of Avula’s, and the MPTC walked out to question her, as can be seen in the video.

When Matha pointed out that he was breaking rules, Avula claimed that Matha had enough space on the road. Soon, his minor daughter joined in, started recording the incident on her phone, and claimed the road was public property. As Matha’s video garnered over 20,000 views and 1,200 retweets, the traffic police took cognizance of the matter and issued a `1,635 challan for the MPTC’s vehicle.