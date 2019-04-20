Women kidnap & sell neighbour’s kids, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Balapur police arrested two women on Friday on charges of kidnapping their neighbours’ children and selling them for `10,000 each. The two children were rescued and handed over to their parents.One of the accused, Manga (30), allegedly bore a grudge against the said neighbours and used to frequently pick fights with them. According to police, she was waiting for an opportunity to take revenge on the kids’ father, whom she always quarrelled with.

A few days ago, Manga had visited her relative Anitha at her house in Suraram colony. As Anitha was childless, Manga promised her during the visit that she would arrange two children for her. She also settled a deal of `10,000 for each child.

When the kids were playing outside their house, the duo lured them with chocolates, grabbed them and fled. When the parents realised the children were missing, they approached the police. During the investigation, a few auto drivers informed the police that two women just left the place in an auto rickshaw, accompanied with two children. Based on the clue, the police soon nabbed the accused and rescued the children.