Hyderabad: Two killed as bike hits cow, bovine too dies in mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A joy ride proved fatal for two youngsters when the bike they were riding hit a cow at Bachupally on the city outskirts on Saturday. The duo, identified as Gurramkonda Javed (21) and S Anand Reddy (19), died on the spot and the cow too died in the mishap, the police said.

According to police, Anand Reddy and Javed are first-year students in a private degree college. The police said Anand had invited Javed for a house warming ceremony of their new house in Pragati Nagar and as the ceremony started in the morning, the former informed his father Shivashankar Reddy that he is going to receive his friend.

However, after picking his friend, instead of returning home, the duo went on a joy ride. Inquiries revealed that the two friends hired a bike from a rental agency in the area and went on a long ride towards Dundigal. But as they were riding back to Anand’s house, a cow suddenly came onto the road near Reddy Labs.

Javed, who was riding the bike, failed to control the bike and hit the cow. As a result, both fell on the road and died on the spot of severe head injuries.