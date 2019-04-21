Women’s exhibition: ‘Taruni Fair’ begins at all-women metro station in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An exclusive women’s exhibition called ‘Taruni Fair’ was opened at Taruni Madhura Nagar Metro Station on Saturday. The exhibition, with as many as 150 stalls, will be open for the next two months, everyday between 5.30 pm and 10.30 pm. Entry is free.

HMRL Managing Director, NVS Reddy, Director of Municipal Administration, Telangana, T K Sreedevi, GHMC Zonal Commissioner of Serlingampally zone, D Harichandana, Additional Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city, Shika Goel, Managing Director of Fernandez Group of Hospitals, Evita Fernandez, Foundation for Futuristic Cities, Karuna Gopal, Granules India, Cofounder, Uma Chigurupati and others were present.

A village zone reflecting Telangana Rural life is created with children’s play area with amusement rides, food courts, etc. HMRL looks at the Hyderabad Metro project not as a simple transportation engineering project but as an instrument to promote many wider socio-economic goals. As a part of this vision, Taruni Madhuranagar metro station along with the two-acre open area around the station is being made a hub of activities to promote women empowerment and gender equality, NVS Reddy said.