Home Cities Hyderabad

Women’s exhibition: ‘Taruni Fair’ begins at all-women metro station in Hyderabad

A village zone reflecting Telangana Rural life is created with children’s play area with amusement rides, food courts, etc.

Published: 21st April 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

HMRL MD NVS Reddy and Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police, at the inaugural ‘Taruni Fair‘ held at Taruni Madhura Nagar Metro Station in Hyderabad on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An exclusive women’s exhibition called ‘Taruni Fair’ was opened at Taruni Madhura Nagar Metro Station on Saturday. The exhibition, with as many as 150 stalls, will be open for the next two months, everyday between 5.30 pm and 10.30 pm. Entry is free.

HMRL Managing Director, NVS Reddy, Director of Municipal Administration, Telangana, T K Sreedevi, GHMC Zonal Commissioner of Serlingampally zone, D Harichandana, Additional Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city, Shika Goel, Managing Director of Fernandez Group of Hospitals, Evita Fernandez, Foundation for Futuristic Cities, Karuna Gopal, Granules India, Cofounder, Uma Chigurupati and others were present.     

A village zone reflecting Telangana Rural life is created with children’s play area with amusement rides, food courts, etc. HMRL looks at the Hyderabad Metro project not as a simple transportation engineering project but as an instrument to promote many wider socio-economic goals. As a part of this vision,  Taruni Madhuranagar metro station along with the two-acre open area around the station is being made a hub of activities to promote women empowerment and gender equality, NVS Reddy said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
women’s exhibition Taruni Fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp