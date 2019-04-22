Contempt of court case against government?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Healthcare Reforms’ Doctor’s Association plans to file a contempt of court against Principal Secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, A Santhi Kumari, for failing to appoint a commissioner for the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.

The HRDA had filed a writ petition to appoint a commissioner for TVVP specifically from the field of medicine, preferable a doctor with administrative experience according to Section 3(3)(a). Previously when the Principal Secretary failed to act upon a representation by the HRDA of a High Court order regarding setting up of a committee to overlook the issue of quacks and lack of PHCs and CHCs.