Counselling sessions just for underage drivers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For Cyberabad traffic police, summer vacations usually mean an increased incidence of traffic-related offences by adolescents. In order to put a check on underage driving, and to hold parents of violators accountable, the offices of Cyberabad DCP, Traffic and Madhapur ACP have started conducting counselling sessions for underage drivers.

On Sunday, DCP Vijay Kumar said, “Many young drivers only know how to start a vehicle. They lack any driving sense and are unaware of traffic rules. They risk their lives and those of others.” He added that as many as 200 minors have been booked in the past week. Kumar said the counselling sessions would be held every Friday at the traffic training institute in Madhapur. “In most cases, counselling is held for offenders of all ages. But here, we will focus only on juvenile offenders,” he added.

The sessions are conducted personally by Kumar and other officials in his team. The offenders are made aware of their actions, their legal consequences and responsibilities . “We talk to them about basic civic sense. We also try to understand the parents’ view on the issue,” he said.