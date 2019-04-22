Home Cities Hyderabad

Fireman risks life, jumps into drain to save child

Thunderous claps erupted from the onlookers as the two emerged from the drain. 

Published: 22nd April 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

A fireman holds Divya, the four-year-old rescued girl, on Sunday | Express

A fireman holds Divya, the four-year-old rescued girl, on Sunday | Express

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A fireman on Sunday risked his life by entering an underground drain with no safety gear to save a four-year-old. The dramatic incident happened on a by-lane of Gowliguda here, as tense onlookers watched the situation unfold. The little girl, who was walking on the road with her sister, fell into a hole, that was possibly made to let water from the previous day’s rain enter the 12-ft underground drain. The drain had gushing knee-deep water. As locals heard her cries, they rushed to the fire station just 10 m away. 

B Kranthi, a fireman posted there as a security guard, ran to the spot, telling his colleagues to fetch a rope and a ladder. He entered the drain, where, “the girl had drifted to a turn, and was floating due to the accumulated waste,” he later said. “There was not much light inside, and my colleague offered a flashlight. Once I spotted the girl, I immediately pulled her to the ladder,” the fireman added.

Thunderous claps erupted from the onlookers as the two emerged from the drain. 
However, the situation could have been much worse, as safety norms were blatantly flouted.  First, the hole was not reported by GHMC sanitary workers or locals. “There were no warning signs, or even cones, to alert people,” said Gowliguda Station Fire Officer (SFO) A Rajkumar, who wondered how the civic authorities could be so careless.

Besides, the fireman entered the drain with no safety gear, though such equipment was available. Fire stations are equipped with self-controlled breathing apparatus, to help people breathe when there is poor oxygen supply.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fireman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp