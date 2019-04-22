Literates too get into trouble

Home Cities Hyderabad

 Contrary to popular belief, it is not just the illiterate that get into conflicts with the law.

HYDERABAD:  Contrary to popular belief, it is not just the illiterate that get into conflicts with the law. A research paper claims that those who have been to school and received proper education also got themselves into trouble with the law. Around 70.1 per cent respondents, in whom delinquent behaviour was observed, were found to have attended school at some level — a majority were educated to lower primary, upper primary and high school levels. Those who studied in religious institutions such as madrassas were also part of the study. 

However, in those who had high delinquent behaviour, the child’s mother (63.5 per cent) and father (66.4 per cent) were found to be illiterate. The parents were also known to consume alcohol. Usage of smartphone (87.5 per cent) and the influence of movies (74.6 per cent) were found to be reasons behind delinquent behaviour among the children. Peer influence (93.8 per cent) too was found to be a major reason when it came to addiction of alcohol, whitener fluid, and smoking.

Surprisingly, a majority of the girl children who were found to be in conflict with the law were those who left their homes for a relationship. At least 64 per cent of the girls admitted truancy from home due to love, that eventually led them to get into conflict with the law. 

“Incorporating ethical and moral values in growing minds will protect them from delinquency,” the paper noted. “There should be bridge courses in juvenile homes so that the juveniles can continue with their education,” it added. 

