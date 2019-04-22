MAUD to plant unique trees across Hyderabad

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is going green the quirky way. Various parts of the city, including parks and banks of major lakes, would soon be donned with unique species of trees. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar would undertake this project with the expertise of gardener Rao Ramdev.

It was by chance that the Principal Secretary stumbled upon a nursery that houses a myriad of plant species. Owned and maintained by Rao Ramdev, the nursery is spread across over 200 acres located on the way to Chevella. This paradise has wide-ranging varieties of trees that are suitable to Telangana’s temperature and soil type. Remarkable in appearance, some of these trees are marked by their roots spread above the ground, while several others by their resemblance to dwarf banyan trees.

Rao has been on a roll to collect these distinctive varieties from all around the world, including countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, Mexico, Madagascar, Thailand and so on. Intrigued by this extraordinary nursery, Arvind Kumar decided to adorn the city with these varieties. “We are planning to put up some of these trees by the sides of roads and along medians. But some of these plants are really expensive,” said Kumar. He added that he would also be using Rao’s expertise to understand what other varieties of trees could be planted in and around the city.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), meanwhile, would make use of Rao’s services while setting up avenue plantations — where plants would grow without leaves to up to 15 feet above the ground. “These can be planted along both sides of the main roads, highways and other places under the HMDA limits,” said Kumar.

He further said that GHMC and HMDA officials have also undertaken projects to restore 40 lakes in the city. As part of the restoration process, an additional green cover would be provided to the lakes. “We have also identified a few places where Rao would be displaying his work. Some of them would be in places near the Outer Ring Road,” added Kumar.